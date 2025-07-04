Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $454.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

