Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

