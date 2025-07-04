Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 6,797 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

