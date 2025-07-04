iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 20.0%

IEFA stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

