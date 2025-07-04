D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,619,000 after buying an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of STZ opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.05. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.