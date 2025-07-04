Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.