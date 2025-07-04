D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

