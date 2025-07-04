CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 11,119 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 11,119 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$75,386.82.

CEU stock opened at C$7.05 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

