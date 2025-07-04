Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $517.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.73. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

