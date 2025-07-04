IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IBM opened at $291.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.95 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.