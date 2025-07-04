IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

