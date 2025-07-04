Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

