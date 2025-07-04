4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $319.48 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

