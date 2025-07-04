Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,294,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $319.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

