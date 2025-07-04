Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,464,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $964.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

