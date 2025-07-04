Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Adobe Q2 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report released on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.85 and its 200-day moving average is $408.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.