ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

