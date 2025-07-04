SMART Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

