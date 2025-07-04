Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 993,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

