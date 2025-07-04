Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $36,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,476,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.