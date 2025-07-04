Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,913,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5%

AMGN opened at $298.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.12 and a 200-day moving average of $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

