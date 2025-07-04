Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $42.79 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $42,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after acquiring an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

