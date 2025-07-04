Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8%

Fiserv stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

