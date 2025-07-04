Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

NYSE:RTX opened at $145.80 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

