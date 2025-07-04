Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 261 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

