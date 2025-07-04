iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

