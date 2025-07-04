Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.