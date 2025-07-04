438 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Bought by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 952.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

