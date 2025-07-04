Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,774,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

