Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

