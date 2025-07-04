Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Booking worth $176,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Booking by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,722.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,361.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4,970.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,799.01. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.