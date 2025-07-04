Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $787.50 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $876.38.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.55.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

