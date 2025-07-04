Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

