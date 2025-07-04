Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,378 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 435,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $6,039,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

