Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 4,784 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $107,974.88. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,917.16. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Sanjiv Das sold 13,551 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $242,562.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjiv Das sold 31,382 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $538,201.30.

On Thursday, April 17th, Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 5.93. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

