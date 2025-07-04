Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.27 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

