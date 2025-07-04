Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after buying an additional 1,116,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after buying an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,052,000 after buying an additional 755,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.