Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Intel Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

