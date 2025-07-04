Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 14 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,001.94 and its 200 day moving average is $964.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

