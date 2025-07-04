GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.44 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.