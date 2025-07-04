Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

