Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 334,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

