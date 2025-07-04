Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $321,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

