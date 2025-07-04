Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CB stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.98. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

