Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

