Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Buys 91 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $256.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

