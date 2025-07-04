Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
