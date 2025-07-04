Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $12.78 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.