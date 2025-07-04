Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.