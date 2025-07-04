Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,736 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.